Packers sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Green Bay Packers have signed 15 undrafted free agents.

While none of these players heard their name called during the NFL draft, they will have an opportunity to compete during training camp and possibly make the final roster.

The list of undrafted rookies includes linebacker Tipa Galeai, who was a teammate of first-round pick Jordan Love at Utah State from 2018-19.

Here is the new group of UDFAs:

Krys Barnes, LB, UCLA

Henry Black, S, Baylor

Travis Bruffy, T, Texas Tech

Marc-Antoine Dequoy, CB, Montreal (Canada)

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State

Frankie Griffin, S, Texas State

Zack Johnson, G, North Dakota State

Jordan Jones, FB, Prairie View A&M

Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View A&M

Willington Previlon, DT, Rutgers

Stanford Samuels, CB, Florida State

Delontae Scott, LB, SMU

Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

Will Sunderland, CB, Troy

Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

