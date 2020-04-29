Packers sign 15 undrafted free agents
The Green Bay Packers have signed 15 undrafted free agents.
While none of these players heard their name called during the NFL draft, they will have an opportunity to compete during training camp and possibly make the final roster.
The list of undrafted rookies includes linebacker Tipa Galeai, who was a teammate of first-round pick Jordan Love at Utah State from 2018-19.
Here is the new group of UDFAs:
Krys Barnes, LB, UCLA
Henry Black, S, Baylor
Travis Bruffy, T, Texas Tech
Marc-Antoine Dequoy, CB, Montreal (Canada)
Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State
Frankie Griffin, S, Texas State
Zack Johnson, G, North Dakota State
Jordan Jones, FB, Prairie View A&M
Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View A&M
Willington Previlon, DT, Rutgers
Stanford Samuels, CB, Florida State
Delontae Scott, LB, SMU
Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
Will Sunderland, CB, Troy
Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis