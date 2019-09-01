Packers sign 10 players to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed 10 players to their practice squad Sunday afternoon, a list that includes quarterback Manny Wilkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

All 10 players were with Green Bay during the preseason.

The full list: Wilkins, Lazard, tight end Evan Baylis, running back Tra Carson, cornerback Kabion Ento, defensive lineman James Looney, tackle Yosh Nijman, linebackers Randy Ramsey and Brady Sheldon and wide receiver Malik Taylor.

Lazard led the Packers with 114 receiving yards during the preseason. Wilkins appeared in three games and threw for 35 yards on 2-of-6 passing but also ran for 24 yards. Wilkins made highlight reels around the NFL when he hurdled a Kansas City defender during the Packers’ final exhibition test last week.