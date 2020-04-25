Packers add tight end Josiah Deguara in third round of 2020 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers added a young tight end to the roster, selecting Cincinnati’s Josiah Deguara in the third round with the 98th overall pick.

The Packers let Jimmy Graham go this past offseason and lost out on big free-agent tight end Austin Hooper. Green Bay also has Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick in 2019, and Robert Tonyan, among its tight end group.

Deguara was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2019 after catching 39 passes for 504 yards with seven touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Deguara started for two of his four years at Cincinnati, and his 92 receptions are most in school history. He finished with 1,117 yards receiving and 12 TDs.

Deguara, who ran a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, probably best slots in as an H-back/fullback type.