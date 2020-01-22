Packers Season Snap Counts: Offensive line was relatively healthy in 2019

There are a lot of factors which go into a team winning 13 regular-season games and making the NFC championship.

One big one is cohesion along the offensive line. Relatively speaking, the Green Bay Packers were healthy along the line in 2019.

Right guard Billy Turner, who signed in the offseason as a free agent, played the most offensive snaps of anyone on the Packers, missing only two plays all season, including the playoffs.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari trailed him by just one snaps, playing in 1,202 of a possible 1,205 offensive plays this season.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins saw just over 90% of the offensive snaps — but that’s only because the second-round draft pick didn’t begin the season as a starter. After playing in no offensive snaps in his pro debut and 25% the following week, Jenkins was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 3 — and never missed a snap the rest of the way.

Center Corey Linsley played just under 90% of the offensive snaps (89.37%) but still managed to play in all 18 Green Bay games. He only missed the majority of two games – at Dallas (25%) and at Detroit (23%). Linsley sat out six plays against Oakland when Tim Boyle came in for mop-up duty at quarterback.

The outlier along the line was right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who still appeared in 79.75% of the snaps. Injuries knocked him out early vs. Philadelphia (35%), in the regular-season game at San Francisco (11%) and at Detroit (60%). The only game Bulaga missed was the playoff game vs. Seattle and that was due to illness.

It’s what you want (for the most part) from an offensive line during a season — health. And it’s a big reason Green Bay had one of the better sack rates in the NFL (5.9%) and won the NFC North.

Other notes from the 2019 snap counts:

— It’s no surprise that Davante Adams (66.22%) had the most offensive plays among wide receivers, but maybe it should be considering he missed four games.

— While Geronimo Allison (57.42%) was second to Adams among wide receivers in snaps, it was Allen Lazard (46.22%) who stepped into that role at the quarter-season mark. Lazard played just 21 combined offensive snaps in Green Bay’s first five games before getting 17 in Week 6. After that, he was on the field for at least half the snaps in every game but two, with a high of 92% in the NFC championship game. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (45.47%) has just nine fewer snaps than Lazard but after Week 9 he was on the field for at least one-quarter of the snaps just twice (with a high of 37% in the first matchup with the 49ers). In the playoffs, MVS had six snaps – combined.

— After one year we can properly determine that head coach Matt LaFleur likes using tight ends. Jimmy Graham saw the most snaps (55.85%) but Marcedes Lewis wasn’t far behind (45.06%). Even Robert Tonyan (19.25%) got into nearly one-fifth of the plays while rookie third-round pick Jace Sternberger, who was activated off injured reserve before Week 9, had 39 of his 99 snaps come in the playoffs.

— Think the Packers struck gold in free agency with the signings of linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith? (The correct answer is yes.) Za’Darius played in the fifth-most snaps (84.55%) while setting career highs with 55 tackles. 13.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 37 QB hits. Preston played in 10 fewer snaps and also set career highs with 56 tackles, 12 sacks, 11 TFL and 23 QBH.

— Speaking of free-agent signings, safety Adrian Amos missed just four snaps during the regular-season – Week 7 against Oakland when he was taken out due to a blowout win. Amos finished with a (wait for it) career-high 84 tackles and tied his personal best with two interceptions.

— A tale of two … first-round picks. Safety Darnell Savage (84.72%) was fourth in defensive snaps while Rashan Gary (22.17%) was much further down the list.

— Other rookies: Fifth-round pick DL Kingsley Keke (9.31%) and sixth-round picks CB Ka’dar Hollman (0.34%) and RB Dexter Williams (0.82%). Seventh-round pick LB Ty Summers played exclusively on special teams.