Packers Snap Counts: Running backs’ playing time nearly even

Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he was going to go with a running back by committee approach before the Packers’ game against Buffalo.

He wasn’t lying.

However, perhaps surprisingly, Aaron Jones led the backs in snaps in his second game of the season. OK, it was only by one, but Jones also led in touches.

The quick rundown of Green Bay’s three running backs:

— Aaron Jones: 29 snaps, 11 carries for 65 yards (5.9 average), touchdown; 1 catch for 17 yards. Long run of 30 yards; on his other 10 carries he had 35 yards (3.5 average). Had six of his carries in the second half.

— Jamaal Williams: 28 snaps, 11 carries for 27 yards (2.5 average). Long run of 11 yards; on his other 10 carries he had 15 yards (1.5 average). Had four of his carries in the second half.

— Ty Montgomery: 20 snaps, 5 carries for 18 yards (3.6 average); 2 catches (on three targets) for 56 yards. Long run of 9 yards; on his other four carries he had 9 yards (2.3 average). Had three of his carries in the second half.

On the season, Jones is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and already has more rushes than Montgomery (17 to 16) while Williams is averaging 3.4 yards. We’ll see how long this committee approach really lasts.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Filling in for an injured Randall Cobb, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scandling had 54 snaps (71 percent). Last week, Cobb was in on 91 percent of the offensive plays. Valdes-Scandling, who had 20 offensive snaps combined in the first three games, was targeted three times and had one catch for 38 yards.

— Fellow rookie wide receiver J’Mon Moore saw his first playing time on offense this season, getting 11 snaps (14 percent). He was not targeted.

— Backup tight ends Lance Kendricks (35 snaps, 46 percent) and Marcedes Lewis (17 snaps, 22 percent) both saw a season-high in playing time.

— Make it 4-for-4 for safeties Kentrell Brice and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Blake Martinez. The trio are the only players to have played in every defensive snap through three games. Cornerback Tramon Williams also played every snap after missing his first two snaps of the year last week.

— For the first time this season, second-round pick cornerback Josh Jackson (49 snaps) had more playing time on defense than first-round pick CB Jaire Alexander (37 snaps).

— Making their season debuts on defense were linebacker James Crawford (1 snap) and recently signed cornerback Tony Brown (3 snaps).

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (76) % Bulaga 76 100% Bell 76 100% Bakhtiari 76 100% Taylor 76 100% Adams 76 100% Rodgers 76 100% Linsley 76 100% Allison 56 74% Valdes-Scantling 54 71% Graham 54 71% Kendricks 35 46% Jones 29 38% Williams 28 37% Montgomery 20 26% Lewis 17 22% Moore 11 14%

DEFENSE