Just over two weeks after coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson’s season is over.

The Packers placed Goodson on injured reserve Friday, a day after he was officially ruled out for their game Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

A sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2014, Goodson hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury during Green Bay’s loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 11 last season.

The move opens up a roster spot for the Packers, who also signed rookie linebacker Reggie Gilbert off the practice squad.

Gilbert spent all of last season on the Packers’ practice squad after signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent.