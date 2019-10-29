The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Tremon Smith off of their practice squad Tuesday, releasing tight end Evan Baylis and receiver Darrius Shepherd.

Claimed off waivers from Kansas City in September, Smith was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018. He played one game this season for the Chiefs before joining the Packers, playing in three games, but was cut in favor of Baylis ahead of Week 6.

Baylis made five appearances for the Packers this season, while Shepherd played six games.