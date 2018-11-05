Packers release Kaser, sign safety Campbell

The Drew Kaser era has come to a close.

Signed on Saturday just in case rookie punter JK Scott‘s wife went into labor Sunday, Kaser was inactive for the game against New England and was released Monday.

The Packers claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets to take his place on the roster. Selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, Campbell has spent time with the Jets, Cleveland, Houston and Dallas. He’s compiled 68 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in 43 games (11 starts).

Green Bay adds depth to its secondary after trading Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington last week.