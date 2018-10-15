Packers receivers Cobb, Allison ruled out vs. 49ers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will be without receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison against the San Francisco 49ers because of hamstring injuries.
It’s the second straight week that the Packers will be without Cobb and Allison. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to rely again on rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown behind top wideout Davante Adams.
Rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander will also miss the game with a groin injury. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga is active, though, after being limited the past two days of practice because of a knee injury.
Green Bay’s other inactives are quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and offensive linemen Alex Light and Jason Spriggs.
For the 49ers, leading rusher Matt Breida is active after coming into the game as questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries. Breida is sixth in the league in rushing with 369 yards.
Receiver Pierre Garcon (shouder, knee) and tight end George Kittle (knee) are also active.
Receiver Trent Taylor is inactive. He didn’t practice all week because of a back injury.
The other inactives for San Francisco are: receiver Dante Pettis; tight end Cole Wick; offensive linemen guard Joshua Garnett and Shon Coleman; and defensive linemen Jullian Taylor and D.J. Jones.