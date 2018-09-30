Packers promote CB Tony Brown to active roster
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie cornerback Tony Brown to the active roster from the practice squad after placing defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve.
Packers Draft Coverage
- How NFL draft affected Packers’ 2018 opponents
- Green Bay Packers 2018 NFL Draft grades
- After prioritizing defense early, Packers give QB Rodgers weapons in late rounds of draft
- Green Bay Packers 2018 NFL Draft capsules
- Packers wrap up draft with three picks in seventh round
- Packers draft Notre Dame’s Equanimeous St. Brown in sixth round
- Packers select OL Madison, K Scott, WR Valdes-Scantling in fifth round
- Packers trade into third round, select LB Oren Burks in NFL draft
- Packers select CB Josh Jackson in second round of NFL draft
- Packers add 2019 first-round pick, select Louisville CB Alexander
Brown had joined the Packers’ practice squad after being cut by the Los Angeles Chargers following training camp. The 6-foot Brown had 89 tackles and three interceptions in 51 games at Alabama, where he also a valuable contributor on special teams.
Wilkerson had surgery this week after suffering a season-ending ankle injury during last week’s 31-17 loss at Washington. The signing of the veteran free agent in the offseason was intended to strengthen what was already a solid defensive line.
Green Bay also signed defensive lineman Deon Simon to the practice squad. The 6-foot-4 Simon spent the first three weeks of the season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.