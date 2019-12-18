Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, while kicker Mason Crosby and linebacker Za’Darius Smith were selected as first alternates.

Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos, Kenny Clark, Aaron Jones, Corey Linsley, Preston Smith and Danny Vitale were also named alternates.

It’s the second Pro Bowl nod of Bakhtiari’s career after the seventh-year tackle was selected as an injury replacement in 2016.

Rodgers has now been selected for the Pro Bowl eight times, second most all-time for a Packers quarterback. Brett Favre leads all Green Bay quarterbacks with nine. Rodgers has thrown for 3,463 yards and 24 touchdowns against just two interceptions this season with a 100.4 passer rating.