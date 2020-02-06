Packers post-Super Bowl 2020 mock draft roundup

The 2019 NFL season officially ended with the Super Bowl — and the 2020 offseason began. And that means, of course, time to start really thinking about the draft.

Yes, the NFL draft (April 23-25) is still a couple of months away, and we have to endure the combine and pro days, but the collegiate all-star games such as the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl are behind us, meaning scouts — and draftniks — have even more info on some of this year’s draft-eligible players.

Before the draft we’ll have free agency, not to mention players being cut to give teams some salary-cap room, so needs will change. Nevertheless this feels like a good time to start our recap of mock drafts for the Green Bay Packers.

Since we want the latest information, for this purpose, we used only mocks which came out in the past few days after the Super Bowl. We’ll continue to provide mock draft roundup updates sporadically leading up to the draft.

There’s no unanimous choice on which direction the Packers might go in the first round, although wide receiver is quite the popular choice but hardly the only position predicted for Green Bay, as you’ll see.

Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course.

Here’s the first roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (3 rounds): Round 1 — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. “The potential departure of pending free agent inside linebacker Blake Martinez could open the door for Murray in Green Bay.”; Round 2 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 3 – Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (Minn.).

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. “Outside of Davante Adams, Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps. Coming off a breakout campaign (65/1,192/8), Aiyuk has the speed and open-field ability to turn any short pass into a big play.”

Draftek (7 rounds): Round 1 – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson; Round 2 – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU; Round 3 – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia; Round 4 – Van Jefferson, WR, Florida; Round 5 – Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon; Round 6a – Julian Blackmon, S, Utah; Round 6b – Matt Hennessy, C, Temple; Round 7a – Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky; Round 7b – Nick Coe, DL, Auburn; Round 7c – Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn.

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. “The Packers need a reliable all-around No. 2 opposite Davante Adams to give Aaron Rodgers another trusted and technically sound target. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a sure-handed field stretcher who has some nice big-play flair after the catch. He posted 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 TDs for the Buffaloes, standing out on a struggling team.”

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. “Shenault has been one of my favorite players to watch the last few years. He can lineup outside or in the slot, and he’s always trying to make a big play happen. In other words, he’s the kind of player that could excel with Aaron Rodgers. Or maybe help Rodgers excel a little longer himself.”

Nate Davis of USA Today: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (5 rounds): Round 1 – Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida “The Packers are devoid of talent at receiver, save for Davante Adams. They desperately need to give Aaron Rodgers one more downfield threat. Gabriel Davis has great size (6-3, 212) and has generated a buzz among the scouting community.”; Round 2 – Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford; Round 3 – Lucas Niang, OT, TCU; Round 4 – Marlon Davidson, DE/DT, Auburn; Round 5 – Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State.

Newsday’s Nick Klopsis: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU. “Davante Adams is one of the NFL’s best receivers and Allen Lazard developed nicely in his second season, but the Packers don’t really have a true No. 2 wideout. Reagor is fast and runs very crisp routes, making him a nice vertical target.”

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (2 rounds): Round 1 — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. “It’s clear the Packers need a run stopper after getting bulldozed in the NFC Championship game. Murray is an explosive athlete who has developed elite instincts during his three seasons in Norman. His draft stock should benefit from Alabama’s Dylan Moses returning to school.”; Round 2 – Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota.

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU.

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. “There isn’t much DaVante Adams can’t do but he needs help. The Clemson standout had his best showing of the ’19 season in the ACC title game, hauling in nine passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He has No. 1 WR-type skils and Rodgers will find ways to get him the ball.”

R.J. White of CBSSports.com: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado. “Shenault will be more productive in the pros than he was for the Colorado offense, and his presence brings much needed depth to the receiver position in Green Bay. Davante Adams finally has a worthy running mate, which raises the ceiling of this offense.”

John McClain and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle: McClain – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Wilson – Zack Baun, edge, Wisconsin.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU.

Dan Kadar of SB Nation (2 rounds): Round 1 – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. “Packers linebacker Blake Martinez is a free agent, and Green Bay could let the tackling machine walk. While his tackle numbers are impressive — an incredible 443 the last three seasons — he just doesn’t make a lot of splash impact plays. Instead of paying him, the Packers could replace him with Queen, a high-level athlete with range.”; Round 2 – Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan.

D.J. Boyer of DraftSite.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 2 – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 3 – Netane Muti, OG, Fresno State; Round 4 – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin; Round 5 – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; Round 6 – Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati; Round 7a – Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State; Round 7b – Marcus Norman, OT, South Florida; Round 7c – DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri.

Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State. “The Packers possess so many big receivers. Would a little bit of jitterbug quickness kill them? Hardly, which is why Hamler is the pick here. The Packers’ heavy investments in the defense last off-season paid off handsomely as the team turned things around in 2019 — now they need a few key chess pieces to put them over the top. Hamler’s dynamic slot receiving skills certainly qualify.”

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (3 rounds): Round 1 – Austin Jackson, OT, USC; Round 2 – K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State; Round 3 – Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama.

Tankathon: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma.

Joe DiTullio of The Game Haus: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State.

Mike Penner of Pro Football Focus: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. “Mike Pettine’s defense asks their middle linebacker to cover a ton of ground with how often they run dime. Few can cover as much ground in this class as Murray can. He’s also cleaned up his missed tackles to a degree with only 13 on 109 attempts this year.”

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Daryl Slater of NJ.com: Austin Jackson, OT, USC.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

C.J. Doon of the Baltimore Sun (2 rounds): Round 1 — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 2 – Troy Dye, LB, Oregon.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Round 1 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame; Round 2 – Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State; Round 3 – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame; Round 4 – Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah; Round 5 – Zach Shackelford, G, Texas; Round 6a – Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois; Round 6b – Myles Brant, CB ,Washington; Round 7a – Robert Landers, DL, Ohio State; Round 7b – Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn.

TALLY (in alphabetical order)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Zack Baun, edge, Wisconsin

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State – 2

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – 3

Austin Jackson, OT, USC – 2

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 2

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma – 3

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 2

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado – 5