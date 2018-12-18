Packers place RB Jones on injured reserve, sign WR Lazard

The season of Aaron Jones came to an end, as the Green Bay Packers placed the second-year running back on injured reserved Tuesday.

Jones injured his knee in Sunday’s 24-14 loss in Chicago. He finished with just four carries for eight yards in that contest.

After missing the first two games due to a suspension, Jones slowly worked his way into the lineup and had double-digit carries in each game from Week 8-14. His best effort came in a Week 10 win vs. Miami when he rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns and also caught three passes for 27 yards.

On the season, Jones rushed for 728 yards on 133 carries with eight TDs — including racking up a score in five consecutive games — with 26 receptions for 206 yards and a TD. For the second consecutive season the 2017 fifth-round pick out of UTEP averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Jones’ career rushing average of 5.5 yards per carry is tops in Packers history for any player with at least 200 rushing attempts.

Jamaal Williams, who had 55 yards on 12 carries against the Bears and has 365 yards on 98 attempts (3.7 average) this season, ostensibly becomes the starting running back for Green Bay in its final two games. The Packers claimed former Denver and Washington running back Kapri Bibbs off waivers Monday.

Taking Jones’ place on the roster is wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad. Lazard was an undrafted free agent out of Iowa state and has been on the Jaguars‘ practice squad all season. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Lazard is Iowa State’s career leader in receptions (241) and receiving yards (3,360).