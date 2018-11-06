Packers place WR Allison on injured reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have placed receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve and continued to reshuffle their secondary by releasing safety Jermaine Whitehead and signing cornerback Will Redmond from the practice squad.
Allison injured his groin in practice last week and might need surgery. He had 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores in five games, having also missed time with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Allison means more snaps for emerging rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is averaging a 21.1 yards per catch.
Whitehead has 17 tackles in seven games this year, making two starts. He was ejected from the 31-17 loss at New England on Sunday after being whistled for unnecessary roughness for slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face during a shoving match.
Redmond was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 11. A third-round draft pick in the 2016 draft by the 49ers, Redmond has also spent time in the Chiefs organization.
Green Bay claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets this week. Campbell has also played for the Texans and Cowboys.