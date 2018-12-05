Packers part ways with associate head coach Winston Moss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with Winston Moss, the associate head coach in charge of linebackers and a 13-year veteran of the staff.

Interim head coach Joe Philbin announced the move late Tuesday, two days after coach Mike McCarthy was fired. Moss was an 11-year NFL veteran linebacker. He has been an NFL assistant for 20 years in all and the associate head coach in Green Bay the past four years.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” said Philbin. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

Philbin takes over for the final four games after McCarthy was let go Sunday after a 20-17 loss at home to Arizona dropped the Packers to 4-7-1. Philbin, a veteran assistant and former Dolphins head coach, is considered a potential candidate for the permanent job.