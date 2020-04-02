Packers officially sign wide receiver Devin Funchess

The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess, the team announced Thursday.

Funchess, a second-round pick by Carolina in 2015, hauled in 164 receptions for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Panthers from 2015-18.

He signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis in 2019 but suffered a clavicle injury in Week 1 and missed the rest of the season.

The 6-foot-4 receiver gives the Packers depth at the position behind three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who played 46 games for Green Bay from 2016-19, agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.