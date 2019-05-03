Packers officially sign Gary, Savage, four other 2019 draft picks
The Green Bay Packers have signed six members of their 2019 NFL draft class, including first-round picks Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage, the team announced Friday.
Green Bay also signed defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (fifth-rounder), sixth-round picks cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and running back Dexter Williams, as well as linebacker Ty Summers (seventh-rounder).
Center Elgton Jenkins (second-rounder) and tight end Jace Sternberger, a third-round selection, remain the only two unsigned draft picks.
Rookie minicamp begins Friday and will run through Sunday. Learn more about from the Packers’ 2019 draft class here.