Packers officially re-sign kick returner Tyler Ervin

The Green Bay Packers have officially re-signed running back Tyler Ervin, the team announced Monday.

Ervin emerged as the Packers’ go-to return man after Green Bay claimed him off waivers Dec. 3.

The fifth-year player appeared in four regular-season games for Green Bay last year and averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards per punt return.

In two playoff contests, Ervin returned three kickoffs for 41 yards (13.7 average) and one punt for six yards (three fair catches).

Ervin also had a small role in the Packers’ offense, catching two passes for 11 yards and running for 10 yards on one rushing attempt.

Green Bay now has five running backs on its roster: Damarea Crockett, Ervin, Aaron Jones, Dexter Williams and Jamaal Williams.