Packers add CB Hollman, RB Williams in sixth round

The Green Bay Packers took two players in the sixth round in Toledo cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams.

Green Bay chose Hollman with the 12th pick of the sixth round (No. 185) and Williams nine picks later at No. 194.

Hollman didn’t have a single Division I scholarship offer after high school. But Toledo offered him a preferred walk-on spot and after redshirting in 2014, Hollman latched on. He became a full-time starter as sophomore and played 40 games over his four years at Toledo, logging 113 total tackles and two interceptions.

As a senior in 2018, Hollman led the Mid-American Conference with 12 pass breakups and added 43 tackles and one interception.

The Packers hosted Hollman on a pre-draft visit earlier in April.

Williams, nicknamed “Juice,” rushed 257 times for 1,636 yards and 20 touchdowns from 2015-18 for the Fighting Irish. Finally becoming Notre Dame’s featured back in 2018, Williams logged 158 carries for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 133 yards (8.3 average) and a score.

Williams missed the first month of his senior campaign due to a suspension for undisclosed reasons. He also missed three games as a junior due to an ankle injury.

The Packers have addressed both positions in recent drafts. Green Bay used its first two picks in 2018 to select cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, and also took Kevin King in the second round back in 2017.

Green Bay’s two leading rushers last season, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, were fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2017. Despite Jones’ career year in 2018, the Packers’ rushing attack ranked 22nd last season, averaging 104.2 yards on the ground per game.

Green Bay currently holds one seventh-round pick (No. 226) to finish off the 2019 NFL draft.