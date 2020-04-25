Packers wrap up 2020 NFL draft with two seventh-round selections
In the seventh and final round, the Green Bay Packers picked up a pair of defensive players.
With their first pick of the round, No. 236 overall, the Packers selected TCU free safety Vernon Scott.
Scott played at least 10 games in each of his four seasons with the Horned Frogs but was only a starter for one – his senior year. He finished with 44 tackles with eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2019.
A bigger safety at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Scott ran the 40 in 4.66 seconds.
At overall pick No. 242, Green Bay picked Miami defensive end Jonathan Garvin, a pass-rushing specialist who won’t turn 21 until July.
A two-year starter with the Hurricanes, Garvin had nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2019. As a sophomore in 2018, he recorded 17 TFL with 5.5 sacks and five passes defensed.
Most notably, Green Bay did not select a wide receiver at all in a draft which was considered to have one of the deepest classes in that position in a long time.
Check back in 3-5 years to find out if general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur made the right calls.