Packers close out 2019 draft, select LB Summers in seventh round
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their 2019 NFL draft class by selecting TCU linebacker Ty Summers with the 12th pick of the seventh round (No. 226 overall).
Packers NFL Draft Coverage
- Green Bay Packers 2019 NFL draft capsules
- Packers close out 2019 draft, select LB Summers in seventh round
- Packers add CB Hollman, RB Williams in sixth round
- Packers address defense in fifth round, select DL Kingsley Keke
- Packers use third-round pick to select TE Jace Sternberger
- Packers draft versatile OL Elgton Jenkins in second round
- Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2019 NFL draft
- Packers trade up, draft safety Darnell Savage at No. 21 overall
- Packers select Rashan Gary with 12th overall pick in 2019 NFL draft
- Final Green Bay Packers 2019 mock draft roundup
After spending his first three seasons at defensive end, Summers split time at linebacker and DE last season. As a senior in 2018, he played 10 games and tallied 48 tackles, closing out his career with 318 stops, the second-most for any TCU player the past two decades. Summers tied a career high with four sacks in 2018 and was given an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod.
At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, the speedy Summers ran his 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and has a vertical jump of 36 inches.
Green Bay drafted five defensive players in 2019: linebacker Rashan Gary (12th overall), safety Darnell Savage (No. 21) defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (fifth round), cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (sixth round) and Summers.
The Packers also added three rookie offensive players to their roster in center Elgton Jenkins (second round), tight end Jace Sternberger (third round) and running back Dexter Williams (sixth round).