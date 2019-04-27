Packers address defense in fifth round, select DL Kingsley Keke

General manager Brian Gutekunst bolstered his front seven in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

With the 12th pick of the fifth round (No. 150 overall), the Green Bay Packers selected former Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.

Over 52 games played for Texas A&M from 2015-18, Keke tallied 150 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, as well as seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Keke started his collegiate career at defensive tackle. But he showed versatility as a senior, dropping 20 pounds in the offseason and spent time at defensive end in 2018. As a senior last season, Keke logged 51 tackles and set career bests with 11 TFL and seven sacks.

Keke is the Packers’ first pick on the defensive side of the ball since the first round, when the Packers selected linebacker Rashan Gary (12th overall) and safety Darnell Savage (No. 21).

Green Bay currently holds three picks the rest of the draft: two sixth-rounders (No. 185, 194) and a seventh-round pick (No. 226).