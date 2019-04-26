While most predicted the Green Bay Packers would go offense in the first round of the NFL draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst threw a curveball and selected two defensive players Thursday.

The good news is there are still plenty of good players on the offensive side of the ball available in Day 2 (and defense, too, in case the Packers want to keep going that route).

The Packers currently own the 12 pick in both the second and third rounds (Nos. 44 and 75 overall). Despite dealing both fourth-round picks to move up in Round 1, Green Bay still has some draft capital with a pick in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Here are a number of players who are available and expected to be drafted in rounds 2-3 (listed in alphabetical order):

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford: At 6-foot-2, Arcega-Whiteside is great at going up and getting those 50-50 balls – which perhaps should be expected since both his parent played basketball professionally in Spain. Imagine him in the red zone with Aaron Rodgers? Deadly. Arcega-Whiteside had 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: Yes, the Packers signed Adrian Amos in the offseason but former high pick Jones has been unable to stay healthy and Green Bay has spotty depth at that position. Adderley was mocked by a few people to the Packers at No. 30 overall. The fact he’s a cousin to former Packers great Herb Adderely is only icing on the cake.

A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi: The Packers didn’t bring back Randall Cobb. Brown could fill right in as Green Bay’s slot receiver, which is what he played at Ole Miss. Brown runs good routes and has decent enough size and speed. Many draft gurus like him better than his more-publicized teammate D.K. Metcalf.

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: Yes, there are lot of wide receivers on Green Bay’s roster. But how many of them can run a 4.31 40? He could be a fun toy for Aaron Rodgers and new head coach Matt LaFleuer, being used on end arounds and flares to help get him into the open field.

Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State: Green Bay might be OK at center, but Jenkins could also slide over to guard. He’s faced tough competition not only on his own team but also by playing in the SEC. Jenkins played left tackle, right tackle, center and left guard while at Ole Miss.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: It’s no secret the Packers brought Lock in for a visit. But how serious are they about drafting him? He likely won’t last Round 2. A gunslinger with a strong arm (sound familiar?), Lock threw for more than 3,300 yards each of the last three seasons at Missouri. He had 28 TDs and 8 INT as senior, but 44 TD (and 13 INT) in 2017. One drawback – usually teams like to have a fifth-year option with quarterbacks, but that won’t happen for Lock as that only happens with first-round picks. Will Aaron Rodgers still be the Packers’ quarterback in four years?

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi: The darling of the combine was not the darling of the first round as two wide receivers went before him. At 6-3 with a 40 time of 4.33 he has potential star quality. However, there were some medical red flags and questions about his route running. But high, high upside here.

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: Yes, the Packers have two recent draft picks at running back on their roster – but those were Ted Thompson selections for a team coached by Mike McCarthy. Might LaFleur want his own back? Montgomery should be a decent pro. He rushed for 1,216 yards (4.8 average) with 13 TDs in 2018 as a junior and 1,146 yards (4.4 average) with 11 TDs in 2017. He also caught 58 passes over those two years. He’s not spectacular, but he should be steady. He might even make it to the third round.

Jachai Polite, DE/OLB, Florida: In early mocks, the Packers were often connected to Polite. But he’s been tumbling down draft boards due to a perceived bad attitude. Tools-wise, he’d fit nicely into Green Bay’s defense. In 2018, he had 19.5 TFL, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Germaine Pratt, ILB, NC State: Green Bay could use some help next to Blake Martinez and Pratt fits into the evolving linebacker position at the NFL level – he’s a converted safety who can cover. He could also play outside, if needed.

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: How much do you care about 40-yard dash speed? Rapp is considered one of the top safeties available, although he ran a poor 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He checks off every other box – smart, instinctual, high motor, strong against the run. Rapp is the kind of safeties fans can fall in love with (provided that speed thing isn’t his undoing).

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: Granted we aren’t 100% sure how LaFleur wants to run Green Bay’s offense, but Samuel is another who’d be a good replacement for Cobb. He caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 and also owns a career kick-return average of 29.0 yards with four TDs.

Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State: Taking over for Saquon Barkley, Sanders rushed for 1,274 yards (5.8 average) as a junior in 2018 with 24 receptions. On the plus side, that’s been the brunt of his work in college (276 carries overall). On the downside, he’s not really known as a pass catcher and his blocking needs work. He ran a 4.49 at the combine. Should be available in the third round.

Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic: There are a plethora of running backs who could go in rounds 2 and 3 and Singletary should be among them. He was a big-time producer at FAU (4,287 rushing yards, 66 TD in three years) and is a shifty runner who should succeed at the next level. He needs to improve in the pass game, however.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Smith was a contributor only one year at Bama, but he averaged 16.1 yards per catch on 44 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Another player who was projected to go in the first round but fell. In Taylor’s case it was reportedly because of a knee issue. Still, looking long-term, he could be a solid pro at either tackle or guard and would be great value in Round 2.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Wilson has all the measurables to be a good inside linebacker in the NFL. But he comes with some red flags, both on and off the field.