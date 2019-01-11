A few days after hiring head coach Matt LaFleur away from the Tennessee Titans, the Green Bay Packers have revealed that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is staying on.

Pettine will return next season as defensive coordinator, the Packers announced Friday.

A defensive coordinator with the Jets and Bills before taking over as the Cleveland Browns‘ head coach from 2014-15, Pettine’s first season with the Packers produced mixed results.

Pettine’s Packers ranked 18th in the league in total defense at 354.4 yards per game last season, 12th in passing defense (234.5 yards per game) and 22th in rushing defense (119.9 yards per game).

The Packers’ pass rush found some success, producing 44 sacks, tied for eighth.

Green Bay traded away one of the team’s most-productive defensive players, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, in October.