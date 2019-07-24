The Green Bay Packers released veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday, one day before their first practice at training camp. The move was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by head coach Matt LaFleur at his morning press conference.

Daniels is coming off his worst season since he was a rookie, recording just 18 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. He missed the final six games due to a foot injury.

In 102 games with the Packers, the 2012 fourth-round pick compiled 225 tackles, 29 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 68 quarterback hits. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2017 season, when he had 49 tackles, 10 TFL, five sacks and 14 QBH in 14 games.

Daniels moved into the starting lineup in 2014 and played all 16 games for three straight seasons. He signed a four-year contract extension in 2015 and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

By cutting Daniels, Green Bay saved $8,312,500 under the cap with $2,400,000 in dead money, according to OverTheCap.com.

A seven-year veteran, Daniels does not have to go through waivers and is free to sign with any team.