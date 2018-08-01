Packers LB Jake Ryan out for season with torn ACL

New defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will have to move on without one of his top weapons in 2018, as inside linebacker Jake Ryan has suffered a season-ending ACL tear, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Ryan was carted off the field after an 11-on-11 drill Monday afternoon at training camp and underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

In his first three NFL seasons, Ryan has compiled 213 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He was primed for a breakout year in Pettine’s 3-4 defense as a solid run-stopper.

Green Bay has a flurry of inexperienced options to replace Ryan, including 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks and undrafted rookies Naashon Hughes and Greer Martini. The Packers could also move Clay Matthews to the inside linebacker position if necessary.