Packers put starting guard Taylor on injured reserve

Lane Taylor already been designated as out by the Green Bay Packers due to a biceps injury. He’ll be out much longer than that.

On Saturday, the Packers placed the starting left guard on injured reserve. Taylor would be eligible to return after eight weeks.

Green Bay had already announced that rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins will start Sunday against Denver.

Taylor, an undrafted free agent signed by the Packers in 2013, started the first two games of the season. Taylor started 45 games over the last three seasons.

To take Taylor’s place on the roster, the Packers signed offensive lineman Adam Pankey off Tennessee’s practice squad. Pankey was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2017. As a rookie, he was on Green Bay’s active roster for 16 weeks and appeared in one game. Last season, Pankey spent 12 games on the Packers’ practice squad before being signed to the active roster on Dec. 8, 2018, and went on to appear in one game. He was released by the Packers following training camp this year and was signed to the Titans’ practice squad on Sept. 2.