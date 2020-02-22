Kicker Mason Crosby agrees to three-year deal with Packers

The Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading scorer is sticking with the franchise.

Impending free-agent kicker Mason Crosby has agreed to a three-year deal with Green Bay, agent Mike McCartney announced Saturday evening on Twitter.

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB! — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 22, 2020

A sixth-round pick by the Packers in 2007, Crosby has registered a franchise-high 1,575 points for the Packers — 588 extra points and 329 field goals. Over his 13-year career, Crosby has converted on 81.0% of his field-goal attempts (329 of 406). He’s nailed 97.9% of attempts from 20-29 yards (92 of 94) and 53.0% from 50+ yards (35 of 66).

In 2019, Crosby split the uprights on a career-best 91.7% of his field-goal attempts (22 of 24) and missed just one extra point (40 of 41).

The veteran kicker will turn 36 years old in September.