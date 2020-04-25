Minnesota LB Kamal Martin joins Packers as fifth-round pick

Needing inside linebackers, Green Bay nabbed Minnesota’s Kamal Martin with its fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Martin was a two-year starter with the Gophers but missed five games due to injury as a senior and skipped Minnesota’s bowl game to prepare for the draft.

In 2019, Martin had 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and two interceptions. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

The Packers needed to fill the position after losing Kyler Fackrell, B.J. Goodson and Blake Martinez in free agency.

Martin, taken with the 175th overall pick, was the first defensive player selected by the Packers in this year’s draft.