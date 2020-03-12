Packers release TE Graham in salary-cap saving move

The Green Bay Packers released veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday, a move which would save them $8 million in salary-cap room, according to OverTheCap.com.

Free agency in the NFL begins next week with legal tampering on Monday and players able to sign starting at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Graham was a big free-agent acquisition before the 2018 season when he signed a three-year contract with Green Bay at the start of free agency. However, Graham, who turns 34 in November, had no guaranteed money in 2020 and the only cap hit the Packers will incur is from his prorated $11 million signing bonus.

On Wednesday night, Graham tweeted out a reference to his “next opportunity” amid a report that the Packers planned to release him.

“The last two years have certainly been interesting!” Graham tweeted Wednesday. “A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring.”

Graham, 33, caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018, his first year with the Packers. He signed with Green Bay after catching 10 touchdown passes for Seattle in 2017.

The 10-year pro has 649 career catches for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns.