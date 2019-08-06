Packers waive tackle Jason Spriggs, claim RB Keith Ford off waivers

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Indianapolis Colts running back Keith Ford off waivers Tuesday and waived offensive tackle Jason Spriggs.

A second-round pick out of Indiana in 2016, Spriggs made 36 regular-season appearances and nine starts for the Packers from 2016-18, appearing in three playoff games.

Ford spent most of last season on the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad and made his NFL debut in Week 15, rushing for 79 yards on 21 attempts and adding three receptions for 21 yards in two games.

A former undrafted free agent, Ford spent two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M, rushing 122 times for 493 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2017.