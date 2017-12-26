Packers place Spriggs on IR, sign TE Byrd to active roster

The Green Bay Packers placed tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve, promoted tight end Emanuel Byrd to the active roster from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Jake Kumerow to the practice squad Tuesday afternoon.

Spriggs, who was starting at right tackle in place of Bryan Bulaga, was carted off the field after one play during Green Bay’s 16-0 loss to the Vikings on Saturday. He will finish the season on IR with a knee injury.

Byrd a 6-foot-2, 240-pound rookie out of Marshall, has been on the Packers’ practice squad since Nov. 3. He appeared in 21 games in two seasons (2015-16) as a tight end at Marshall, totaling 456 yards on 45 receptions with four touchdowns for the Thundering Herd.

Kumerow, a 6-4, 209-pound wide receiver, has spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots on their practice squads. Originally a walk-on at Illinois, he transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2012 and went on to set the program record in receiving touchdowns (36). He also ranks second in career receiving yards (2,648) and third in receptions (158) for the Warhawks.