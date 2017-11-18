Packers activate Spriggs, place Bulaga on IR

The Green Bay Packers activated tackle Jason Spriggs from injured reserve and placed fellow tackle Bryan Bulaga on IR, the team announced Saturday.

Green Bay also promoted fullback Joe Kerridge from the practice squad to fill the 53-man roster.

Spriggs was injured in the Packers’ season-opening win over Seattle on Sept. 10. He was placed on IR Sept. 21 as one of Green Bay’s two designations to return to the active roster.

The second-year tackle played in all 16 games last season for the Packers, including two starts.

Bulaga tore his left ACL during the Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6.