The Green Bay Packers placed rookie tight end Jace Sternberger on injured reserve Tuesday with an ankle injury.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in this year’s draft, Sternberger scored on his only catch of the preseason, a two-yard reception in Green Bay’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers have three other tight ends on the 53-man roster: Veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis, as well as second-year player Robert Tonyan.