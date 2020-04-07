Grades for Packers’ early moves in 2020 NFL free agency

Welcome to the third NFL offseason in Brian Gutekunst’s reign as the Green Bay Packers general manager. Perhaps the biggest moves he’s made is letting players like Geronimo Allison, Bryant Bulaga, Blake Martinez and Jimmy Graham walk in free agency. But Gutekunst did continue his aggressiveness on the open market by signing wide receiver Devin Funchess, linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

FOX Sports Wisconsin compiled grades and reactions of Gutekunst’s moves from around the NFL world and accumulated a grade-point average at the bottom of this story. Let’s dive in:

Pete Prisco of CBS

Rick Wagner: C. “This one is perplexing since the Packers could have brought back Bryan Bulaga. Wagner isn’t an upgrade, although the ex-Lion is younger. But he didn’t cost that much on a two-year, $11-million deal.”

Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com

Christian Kirksey: C+. “When he’s healthy, Kirksey is capable of making a difference there. Over the past two years, the Browns were better with their starting linebacker in the lineup than they were without him. Cleveland allowed 4.6 yards per carry and a 25.9% first-down rate over that time frame with Kirksey on the field. Without him, they allowed 4.9 yards per carry and a 27.9% first-down rate. Of course, even that 4.6 yards per carry mark isn’t exactly thrilling, and the success rate by expected points added (EPA) for Kirksey was virtually identical. The Browns allowed successful runs 56% of the time with him on the field and 55.7% of the time without him.”

Rick Wagner: B. “Injuries impacted his play, but after allowing seven sacks across four seasons with the Ravens, Wagner allowed six sacks in 2017 and 6.5 sacks in 2018. He was 107th in ESPN’s pass block win rate statistic, which credited the 30-year-old with 10 sacks allowed. At this price tag, though, Wagner only needs to be a passable starting tackle or an above-average swing option to justify his deal.”

SB Nation

Christian Kirksey: Short term – B-; long term – C+. “Kirksey signed a two-year, $13 million deal with another $3 million available in performance bonuses. Green Bay badly needed a sideline-to-sideline tackling presence who can get to the line of scrimmage in a hurry. Kirksey provides that … but he’s played only 10 games the last two seasons due to injury.

WalterFootball.com

Christian Kirksey: B-. “Christian Kirksey was once seen as a promising, young linebacker, but he has played in just nine games over the past two years due to injury. He has also struggled when actually on the field. The Packers will be hoping that Kirksey rebounds after buying low on him.”

Rick Wagner: A-. “Ricky Wagner signed a big contract several years ago, but disappointed with the Lions because of numerous injuries. He played well when healthy, but that wasn’t a frequent occurrence. Signing him is a risk, but that’s mitigated by these terms. If Wagner fails, the Packers won’t be hurt too much by the 2-year, $11 million contract they gave to him. Thus, adding Wagner to the roster is all upside, and there’s plenty of that, given that he can perform well as a replacement for Bryan Bulaga, if healthy.”

Devin Funchess: B. “This signing is fine because it carries no risk. It’s a cheap deal, and it’s sort of an insurance policy in case Green Bay can’t obtain a receiver it likes at the end of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Packers don’t obtain a promising rookie receiver, Funchess will be an upgrade as a third receiver over Geronimo Allison or Marquez Valdes-Scantling.”

Sporting News

Christian Kirksey: D. “The Packers again go for a downgrade knowing they will need to replace Blake Martinez in free agency. Coming off a bad season with the Browns, he’s a far-cry consolation prize after the team seems more locked into the Rams’ Cory Littleton.”

Rick Wagner: C. “The Packers had to go here knowing they won’t be keeping Bryan Bulaga. Wagner is coming off a bad season with the rival Lions and is a definite overall downgrade.”

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire

Christian Kirksey: B. “Linebacker was a big need for the Green Bay Packers entering free agency, with both starters from last season (Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson) set to hit free agency. Kirksey gives the Packers a veteran option, but he comes with some injury concerns. He was placed on injured reserve near the end of the 2018 season with a hamstring injury, and he missed most of the 2019 season with a chest injury. If he can stay healthy – which seems to be a big if – this can be a solid signing.”

Rick Wagner: B+. “Given that it seems Bryan Bulaga was not going to be in Green Bay’s plans this season, they needed an option at right tackle. And given their spot in the draft order, and the lack of top-flight talent available for them in free agency, Rick Wagner is a solid move. He has been a mainstay on the Lions’ offensive line for the past three seasons, and is a decent option as a pass blocker. He may have taken a step back in his play last season, but the Packers did address a need here.”

Pro Football Focus

Christian Kirksey: D. “Kirksey seemed to be a sought-after commodity following his release from the Cleveland Browns, but the last time he graded above 65.0 was 2016. The last time Kirksey recorded a coverage grade above 60.0 was in 2015. With coverage being at the forefront of the value an off-ball linebacker provides in today’s NFL, the interest in Kirksey doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Add in his recent injury history and this doesn’t look like a strong move for Green Bay despite their need at linebacker. The money would have been better spent elsewhere.”

OVERALL GPA

Christian Kirksey: short term — 2.1; long term – 2.0 (note: six grades; we used a D for PFF’s below average)

Rick Wagner: 2.8 (note: five grades)

Devin Funchess: 3.0 (note: 1 grade)