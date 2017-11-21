Packers snap counts: Is Adams officially Green Bay’s top receiver?

Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams share a similar role in the Green Bay Packers’ offense.

They’ve played an even amount of snaps this season — Adams has been involved in 89.6 percent of the plays, while Nelson is at a 71.6 percent clip, although the latter receiver missed most of Week 2 and all of Week 3.

Disregard those two games, and Nelson has played in 90.8 percent of the snaps – almost identical.

But is there an argument that Adams has officially surpassed Nelson as the Packers’ go-to receiver?

The 24-year-old had another big game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, providing Green Bay with eight receptions for 126 yards, the lone bright spot in an otherwise ugly shutout loss.

Nelson, on the other hand, caught two passes for 24 yards.

And like the rest of the season, the two receivers played in almost the same amount: Adams’ 64 snaps to Nelson’s 62.

Adams is the only Packers receiver to have multiple games with double-digit targets this year – with five, compared to Nelson’s one. His production hasn’t decreased since Brett Hundley took over at quarterback, either, with two games of 90+ yards. Nelson has yet to surpass the 35-yard mark with Hundley at quarterback.

Bottom line: Adams is doing more with the playing time he has, regardless of the quarterback situation. With six games to play, he needs 380 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) to reach the 1,000-yard milestone on the season, which would surpass his career-best 997 from last year.

Nelson is no stranger to 1,000-yard seasons — he’s done it four times – but it looks like the 32-year-old veteran has passed the torch of Green Bay’s No. 1 receiver role to Adams.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Rookie safety Josh Jones has played in every snap for the past three games. He’ll likely see a similar load on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Morgan Burnett is still battling a groin injury.

— Since making his NFL debut Nov. 6, former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel has played in 22 percent (41/187) of the defensive snaps.

— Rookie running back Jamaal Williams was involved in a career-high 59 plays on Sunday. He finished with 95 total yards on 18 carries and four receptions.

— The Packers listed that guard Lucas Patrick played a defensive snap against the Ravens.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (67) % Evans 67 100% Bakhtiari 67 100% Taylor 67 100% Lindsey 67 100% Hundley 67 100% Adams 64 96% Nelson 62 93% Williams 59 88% Cobb 48 72% McCray 45 67% Kendricks 38 57% R. Rodgers 37 55% Spriggs 22 33% Ripkowski 10 15% Allison 8 12% Mays 5 7% Kerridge 3 5% Davis 1 1%

