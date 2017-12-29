Davante Adams agrees to contract extension with Packers

Wide receiver Davante Adams has agreed to sign a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

The receiver, who would have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, announced the deal via a live stream on “The IAm Davante Adams” app.

The contract is worth a reported $58 million and will run through the 2021 season.

Selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, Adams has emerged into Green Bay’s top receiver this season with 117 receptions for 885 yards. He’s tied for second in the NFL with 10 receiving touchdowns this year.

Adams’ 2017 campaign is finished, as he was ruled out of Green Bay’s final game against Detroit on Sunday.