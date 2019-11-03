Packers go-to receiver Adams active for Sunday’s game

The Green Bay Packers are in a groove, and now Aaron Rodgers has his go-to wide receiver back, with Davante Adams returning.

Adams is active for Green Bay’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, after missing the past four games because of turf toe. The fifth-year star was limited in practice all week, but he said he wasn’t feeling much pain running routes.

Los Angeles will be without three defensive starters because of injuries: defensive tackles Brandon Mebane (knee) and Justin Jones (shoulder) and safety Roderic Teamer (groin). First-round draft pick Jerry Tillery gets his second straight start in place of Jones.