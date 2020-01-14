Packers’ Savage, Jenkins named to All-Rookie Team
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa, the top two selections in last year’s NFL draft, have made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.
A pair of Green Bay Packers players made the list in guard Elgton Jenkins and safety Darnell Savage.
Also on the PFWA squad announced Tuesday are first-round selections Oakland running back Josh Jacobs; Denver tight end Noah Fant; Houston tackle Tytus Howard; defensive linemen Josh Allen of Jacksonville, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, and Ed Oliver of Buffalo; as well as linebackers Devin Bush of Pittsburgh and Devin White of Tampa Bay.
New Orleans led the PFWA balloting with three members of the team: center Erik McCoy, cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and punt returner Deonte Harris. In all 18 teams are represented among the 27 players selected.
The roster:
QB – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
RB – Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
WR – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins
TE – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
C – Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
G – Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos
T – Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars
Defense
DL – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills
LB – Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S – Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
PK – Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns
P – Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns
KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
ST – Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers