Packers place CB King on IR, sign former Badgers CB Jamerson

For a second consecutive season, cornerback Kevin King will finish his season on injured reserve.

The Green Bay Packers placed the second-year defensive back as well as running back Tra Carson on IR Wednesday evening. To take their spots on the roster, Green Bay claimed cornerback Natrell Jamerson and defensive lineman Fadol Brown off waivers.

King had missed the past four games due to a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve in early December last year with a shoulder injury, ending his rookie season a few weeks early.

Jamerson, a fifth-round pick by New Orleans in April, starred for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2014-17. He was claimed off waivers by Houston before the opening week and logged five tackles, one pass defensed and two special teams tackles over 10 games.

Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent by Oakland in May. He played in eight games for the Raiders, registering 17 tackles.