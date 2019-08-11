Packers claim cornerback Derrick Jones off waivers

The Green Bay Packers have claimed cornerback Derrick Jones off waivers from the New York Jets.

Jones is a third-year player out of Ole Miss who was originally selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in four games and had three solo tackles for the Jets.

Jones was a wide receiver in his first three years at Ole Miss but returned to cornerback, a position he played in high school, for his senior season.