Packers cancel tailgate tour due to coronavirus

The Green Bay Packers have canceled their annual tailgate tour as they attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Packers officials said they made the decision based on the safety guidelines that include limiting crowd sizes and promoting social distancing.

The Packers said they would donate $25,000 each to Habitat For Humanity, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

All those organizations stood to benefit from the tour, which would have included stops in La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee from May 15-17.