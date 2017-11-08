Just a few hours after reuniting, the Green Bay Packers’ restored offensive line suffered another major setback.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was diagnosed with a torn ACL after leaving the Packers’ loss to the Lions in the fourth quarter, the team announced Tuesday.

“Very unfortunate,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s had a stretch of bad luck this year. I feel bad for him. I thought he clearly had come off his best season last year. Tough news today.”

The veteran tackle’s knee appeared to buckle while he blocked against Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel on Monday night.

The return of left guard Lane Taylor — who missed Week 7 with an ankle injury — was significant for the depleted Packers.

It was just the second time their starting offensive line — Bulaga, Taylor, left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley and right guard Jahri Evans — has played together this season.

It was also the last.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 2010, Bulaga began starting for Green Bay as a rookie, but has struggled with major injuries throughout his career.

He missed much of the 2012 season with a hip injury, before missing the entire 2013 season with a torn ACL.

Bulaga was replaced by Justin McCray, a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Packers in March.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for the reeling Packers, who are 0-3 since losing starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone last month.