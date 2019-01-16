Packers bring in Nathaniel Hackett to take over as offensive coordinator

Matt LaFleur has his guy.

The Green Bay Packers hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, the team officially announced Wednesday morning.

Hackett spent the majority of the last four seasons in Jacksonville, serving as quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and offensive coordinator (Week 9 of 2016 – Week 12 of 2018). Hackett was relieved of his coordinator duties this fall after a 24-21 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 25, a result of Blake Bortles’ struggles at quarterback and a lack of production on offense. However, the Jaguars went on to average 9.6 points per game over the final five contests without Hackett on the sideline.

His best season as coordinator was 2017, when the Jaguars ranked fifth with 26.1 points per game and boasted the top rushing offense (141.4 yards per game). Hackett’s offensive calls helped the Jaguars to an AFC Championship appearance.

Hackett also was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo for two seasons (2013-14). In 2013, the Bills led the league with a red-zone scoring mark of 95.5 percent and averaged 144.2 rushing yards per game, which ranked second in the NFL.

As a player, Hackett was a four-year letterman as a linebacker and long snapper from 1999-2002 for the University of California-Davis.