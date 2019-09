The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Allen Lazard off of their practice squad Wednesday, a day after placing rookie tight end Jace Sternberger on injured reserve.

Lazard, 23, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year as an undrafted free agent after spending four seasons at Iowa State.

He signed with the Packers after spending most of 2018 on the Jaguars’ practice squad, debuting in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions.