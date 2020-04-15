Packers all-time tournament second round: 1996 (3) vs. 2007 (11)

Second-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 3 seed 1996 vs. No. 11 seed 2007.

Green Bay’s first Super Bowl winner in nearly 30 years got it done on both offense and defense. The Packers led the NFL in both points for (456) and against (210) and their plus-246 point differential was nearly 100 greater than any other team (Carolina, +149). NFL MVP Brett Favre threw for 3,899 yards and 39 touchdowns with Antonio Freeman (56 catches, 933 yards, nine TDs) his favorite target. Tight end Keith Jackson, though, had the team’s most receiving TDs (10). Edgar Bennett rushed for 899 yards but it was Dorsey Levens who was the running back who found the end zone (566 rushing yards, 5 TDs; 226 receiving yards, 5 TDs). A solid defense had only one All-Pro – safety LeRoy Butler (87 tackles, five interceptions) and two Pro Bowl selections – Butler and defensive end Reggie White (8.5 sacks) but still allowed only 3.5 yards per rush and had 26 INTs. Punt returner Desmond Howard averaged 15.1 yards per return with three touchdowns. The Packers rolled through the playoffs, winning all three of their games by 14 or more points, including in the Super Bowl against New England.

First round: 1996 (No. 3 seed) 16, 1995 (No. 14 seed) 10.

These Packers were a well-balanced team which led the NFC in point differential (+144) and ran away with the NFC North (Minnesota was second at 8-8). Defensively, the Packers had a strong defensive line which pressured opposing quarterbacks often. Aaron Kampman led the way with 12 sacks, Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila had 9.5 and Corey Williams seven. It would be Favre’s last year directing Green Bay’s offense and he completed 66.5% of his passes (his high with the Packers) for 4,155 yards with 28 TDs and 15 INTs. Driver had 1,048 receiving yards while Jennings had 920 yards and 12 TDs. Ryan Grant, undrafted in 2005 and acquired from the Giants in September 2007 for a sixth-round pick even though he had never played an NFL game, took over as the starting running back in Week 9 and rushed for 956 yards, all but 27 of those coming in the final 10 games. Green Bay rolled past Seattle in the divisional game but lost at home to the Giants in overtime at Lambeau Field in the NFC championship, a Favre interception – his last pass as a Packer – setting up a game-winning field goal.

First round: 2007 (No. 11 seed) 24, 2010 (No. 6 seed) 10.