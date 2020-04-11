Packers all-time tournament: Second half comeback helps 1961 beat 1965

Trailing 6-3 at the half to the fifth-seeded 1965 Green Bay team, the No. 4 seed 1961 Packers scored a pair of second half touchdowns to move on in the all-time Packers tournament.

Bart Starr’s three-yard pass to Ron Kramer in the third quarter gave 1961 its first lead of the game and Jim Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth helped 1961 move on to the Final Four with a 17-12 victory.

Taylor finished with 123 yards on the ground on 22 carries while Starr threw for 150 yards with one touchdown.

The 1961 defense held Starr and the 1965 offense out of the end zone, only allowing four field goals. Don Chandler made all four attempts, from 47, 27, 25 and 26 yards.

The 1961 Packers will now face the NFL champions of 1962 for a chance to play in the championship game.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 65 GB 11:44 FG Don Chandler 47 yds 3-0 65 GB 1:21 FG Don Chandler 27 yds 6-0 2nd Quarter 61 GB 11:39 FG Paul Hornung 26 yds 6-3 3rd Quarter 61 GB 11:52 TD Ron Kramer 3 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 6-10 65 GB 7:47 FG Don Chandler 25 yds 9-10 4th Quarter 61 GB 14:57 TD Jim Taylor 2 yd. run (Hornung kick) 9-17 65 GB 3:52 FG Don Chandler 26 yds 12-17