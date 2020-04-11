Packers all-time tournament: Second half comeback helps 1961 beat 1965
Trailing 6-3 at the half to the fifth-seeded 1965 Green Bay team, the No. 4 seed 1961 Packers scored a pair of second half touchdowns to move on in the all-time Packers tournament.
Packers All-Time Tournament
Bart Starr’s three-yard pass to Ron Kramer in the third quarter gave 1961 its first lead of the game and Jim Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth helped 1961 move on to the Final Four with a 17-12 victory.
Taylor finished with 123 yards on the ground on 22 carries while Starr threw for 150 yards with one touchdown.
The 1961 defense held Starr and the 1965 offense out of the end zone, only allowing four field goals. Don Chandler made all four attempts, from 47, 27, 25 and 26 yards.
The 1961 Packers will now face the NFL champions of 1962 for a chance to play in the championship game.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st Quarter
|65 GB
|11:44
|FG
|Don Chandler 47 yds
|3-0
|65 GB
|1:21
|FG
|Don Chandler 27 yds
|6-0
|2nd Quarter
|61 GB
|11:39
|FG
|Paul Hornung 26 yds
|6-3
|3rd Quarter
|61 GB
|11:52
|TD
|Ron Kramer 3 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick)
|6-10
|65 GB
|7:47
|FG
|Don Chandler 25 yds
|9-10
|4th Quarter
|61 GB
|14:57
|TD
|Jim Taylor 2 yd. run (Hornung kick)
|9-17
|65 GB
|3:52
|FG
|Don Chandler 26 yds
|12-17
|PASSING
|1961 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Bart Starr
|12
|17
|150
|1
|1
|1965 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Bart Starr
|6
|23
|132
|0
|0
|RUSHING
|1961 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Jim Taylor
|22
|123
|1
|48
|1
|Paul Hornung
|14
|75
|0
|15
|0
|Tom Moore
|5
|8
|0
|7
|0
|Bart Starr
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|1965 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Jim Taylor
|15
|87
|2
|29
|0
|Paul Hornung
|8
|35
|1
|20
|0
|Bart Starr
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|RECEIVING
|1961 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Max McGee
|4
|76
|1
|0
|25
|0
|Boyd Dowler
|3
|28
|0
|0
|19
|0
|Paul Hornung
|3
|24
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Ron Kramer
|2
|22
|0
|0
|19
|1
|1965 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Bob Long
|1
|40
|1
|1
|40
|0
|Marv Fleming
|2
|35
|1
|0
|23
|0
|Boyd Dowler
|2
|29
|1
|0
|21
|0
|Max McGee
|1
|28
|1
|0
|28
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|1961 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Bill Forester
|5
|0
|0
|Jesse Whittenton
|4
|0
|0
|Tom Bettis
|4
|0
|0
|Herb Adderley
|4
|0
|0
|Ben Davidson
|3
|0
|0
|Emlen Tunnell
|2
|0
|0
|Dave Henner
|2
|0
|0
|Hank Gremminger
|2
|1
|0
|Dan Currie
|2
|1
|0
|Willie Wood
|1
|0
|0
|Ray Nitschke
|1
|1
|0