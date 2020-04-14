Packers all-time tournament: Last-second field goal lifts 1960 to upset win over 1966

The improbable run of the 1960 Green Bay Packers continues.

Led by their backup quarterback, the 10th-seeded ’60 Packers got a 22-yard field goal from Paul Hornung as time expired to knock out No. 2 seed 1966.

With Bart Starr injured, Lamar McHan was behind center with the game tied and just over two minutes to play. The ’60 Packers ran the ball just past midfield before putting the ball in McHan’s hands — and he was then sacked and threw a screen for a 3-yard loss. But on third-and-19 he hooked up with Lew Carpenter — his only catch of the game — for 29 yards to the 14-yard line. A seven-yard pass to Boyd Dowler and a two-yard run out of bounds by Jim Taylor followed before Hornung’s game-winning boot.

The 1966 Packers had tied the game on the previous possession with a nice drive of their own, going 82 yards on nine plays. ’66 Starr was 4-for-4 on the drive for 56 yards, including a two-yard TD to Carroll Dale, plus had an 11-yard scramble.

’66 Starr finished 16-of-23 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. ’60 Starr was just 7-of-20 for 123 yards with a TD and interception — but also the win.

Don Chandler made just 1-of-3 field-goal attempts for the 1966 Packers, which, obviously, loomed big at the buzzer. Hornung also missed one of his three attempts.

’60 Jim Taylor had 166 yards, 79 of which came on one run.

The 10th-seeded 1960 Packers advance to the Final Four where they will easily be the lowest seed in the grouping.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 2nd Quarter 66 GB 13:31 TD Jim Taylor 15 yd. pass from Starr (Chandler kick) 0-7 60 GB 3:03 TD Jim Taylor 79 yd. run (Hornung kick) 7-7 3rd Quarter 66 GB 8:03 FG Don Chandler 31 yds. 7-10 60 GB 3:00 TD Max McGee 23 yd. pass from Starr (Hornung kick) 14-10 4th Quarter 60 GB 6:55 FG Paul Hornung 20 yds. 17-10 66 GB 2:21 TD Carroll Dale 2 yd. pass from Starr (Chandler kick) 17-17 60 GB 0:00 FG Paul Hornung 22 yds. 20-17