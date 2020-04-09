Packers all-time tournament: Taylor’s 2 TDs help top-seed 1962 fend off 1997

Trailing at the half to the ninth-seeded 1997 Green Bay team, the No. 1 seed 1962 Packers put the ball in the hands of their go-to players — quarterback Bart Starr and running back Jim Taylor — to fend off an upset bid in the all-time Packers tournament.

Starr’s two-yard pass to Taylor in the third quarter tied the score at 10 while the running back’s 40-yard scamper with 1:50 left put the nail in the coffin as 1962 moved on to the Final Four with a 29-24 victory.

Taylor finished with 128 yards on the ground on 18 carries while Starr threw for 188 yards with two TDs.

Brett Favre threw for 241 yards with three touchdowns. He connected with Derrick Mayes twice in the fourth quarter, including with seven seconds remaining. The ’62 Packers recovered the onside kick and took a knee to cement the win.

The 1997 Packers rushed for only 99 yards (2.8 per carry) while the ’62 team averaged 6.3 yards per tote, gaining 189 yards.

One key for the 1962 Packers was Jerry Kramer making all three of his field-goal attempts, from 28, 46 and 48 yards.

Now the NFL champions of 1962 are one win away from playing for another championship.

TEAM TIME RESULT SCORING PLAY SCORE 1st Quarter 62 GB 10:06 FG Jerry Kramer 28 yds. 0-3 97 GB 2:52 TD Robert Brooks 7 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 7-3 2nd Quarter 97 GB 0:00 FG Ryan Longwell 42 yds. 10-3 3rd Quarter 62 GB 4:35 TD Jim Taylor 2 yd. pass from Starr (Kramer kick) 10-10 4th Quarter 62 GB 14:56 FG Jerry Kramer 46 yds. 10-13 62 GB 13:41 TD Ron Kramer 50 yd. pass from Starr (Kramer kick) 10-20 62 GB 6:49 FG Jerry Kramer 48 yds. 10-23 97 GB 3:21 TD Derrick Mayes 17 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 17-23 62 GB 1:50 TD Jim Taylor 40 yd. run (2-PT conversion failed) 17-29 97 GB 0:07 TD Derrick Mayes 20 yd. pass from Favre (Longwell kick) 24-29