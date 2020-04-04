Packers all-time tournament: Favre tops Rodgers as 2007 upsets 2010
The matchup between 2010 and 2007 Green Bay Packers teams not surprisingly came down to Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre.
Packers All-Time Tournament
On this occasion, it was the latter who got the better of the former.
Favre led the ’07 Packers to 14 fourth-quarter points in leading the No. 11 seed to a 24-10 upset over the sixth-seeded ’10 Packers.
Rodgers had an un-Rodgers-like game at the wrong time. In three fourth-quarter possessions he had an interception – which eventually led to an ’07 touchdown – and two fourth-and-10 incompletions, albeit one was a drop.
Favre threw for only 164 yards but his lone touchdown pass – nine yards to Greg Jennings – put the 2007 Packers on top for good, 17-10, early in the fourth.
Jennings finished with five catches and 72 yards for the ’07 Packers and also had the lone TD for the ’10 Packers. He also led the 2010 team with five receptions for a game-high 85 yards.
The ’07 Packers won the running game, outgaining the ’10 Packers 200-67. The ’07 team averaged 5.6 yards per carry; ’10 averaged an abysmal 2.8 yards. Ryan Grant paced the ’07 Packers with 105 yards and a TD on 15 rushes.
The 2007 season was Favre’s last in Green Bay, but he’s still alive in the Packers all-time tournament.
|TEAM
|TIME
|RESULT
|SCORING PLAY
|SCORE
|1st quarter
|10 GB
|9:14
|TD
|Jennings 11 yd. pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick)
|0-7
|2nd Quarter
|07 GB
|7:00
|TD
|Brandon Jackson 18 yd. run (Crosby kick)
|7-7
|07 GB
|1:44
|FG
|Mason Crosby 49 yds.
|10-7
|3rd Quarter
|10 GB
|3:04
|FG
|Mason Crosby 20 yds.
|10-10
|4th Quarter
|07 GB
|12:57
|TD
|Jennings 9 yd. pass from Favre (Crosby kick)
|17-10
|07 GB
|4:58
|TD
|Ryan Grant 6 yd. run (Crosby kick)
|24-10
STATISTICS
|PASSING
|2007 PACKERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Brett Favre
|17
|24
|164
|1
|1
|2010 PACKEERS
|Comp
|Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Aaron Rodgers
|22
|40
|261
|1
|1
|RUSHING
|2007 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Ryan Grant
|15
|108
|1
|21
|1
|Brandon Jackson
|7
|59
|0
|18
|1
|DeShawn Wynn
|4
|21
|0
|18
|0
|Vernand Morency
|4
|14
|0
|10
|0
|Donald Driver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brett Favre
|5
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|2010 PACKERS
|Att
|Yds
|20+
|L
|TD
|Brandon Jackson
|11
|28
|0
|11
|0
|Dimitri Nance
|4
|23
|0
|16
|0
|John Kuhn
|6
|13
|0
|9
|0
|Aaron Rodgers
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|RECEIVING
|2007 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Greg Jennings
|5
|72
|1
|0
|28
|1
|Donald Lee
|3
|30
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Ryan Grant
|2
|27
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Donald Driver
|5
|18
|0
|0
|7
|0
|James Jones
|2
|17
|0
|0
|14
|0
|2010 PACKERS
|Rec
|Yds
|20+
|40+
|L
|TD
|Greg Jennings
|5
|85
|2
|0
|27
|1
|James Jones
|4
|56
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Donald Driver
|4
|47
|1
|0
|24
|0
|Andrew Quarless
|2
|31
|0
|0
|17
|0
|Brandon Jackson
|3
|21
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Jordy Nelson
|2
|15
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Donald Lee
|2
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|DEFENSIVE LEADERS
|2007 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Nick Barnett
|10
|0
|0
|Corey Williams
|4
|1
|0
|Atari Bigby
|3
|0
|1
|2010 PACKERS
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|Clay Matthews
|5
|1
|0
|Tramon Williams
|4
|0
|0
|Nick Collins
|4
|0
|1